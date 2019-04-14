Weekends in downtown Columbus were quite different in 1950.

You can almost feel the hustle and bustle of these Easter shoppers, who are in front of the Lazarus department store on South High Street at West Chapel Street.

Central Ohio’s suburban shopping malls – Northland, Eastland and Westland – had not been built yet, so downtown was the place to be.

The Columbus Evening Dispatch reported, “Shoppers for Easter toggery had their final fling Saturday. ... Despite the sub-freezing weather, the ladies seemed bent upon the task of purchasing their spring clothing as this scene on High St. between Town and State Sts. attests.”

Ads in the Dispatch included deals on Easter dresses, $5.90; Prince Matchabelli Crown Jewel cologne, $3.50; Easter hosiery, $1.95; made-to-order orchid corsages, $1.79; and a pound of Coconut Cream or Fruit-Nut Eggs, $.69.