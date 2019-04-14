Did you adopt a canine from the Franklin County Dog Shelter? Or ask for help with rides to doctors appointments?

Maybe your kids took part in a free summer camp. Even if you simply drove into or out of Ohio’s capital city, you’ve likely seen or experienced Franklin County government in action.

On April 9, county officials unveiled their “State of the County” report, recapping their work in 2018 and spotlighting operations they say touch “the lives of every resident each year.”

“We’re in good shape,” Commissioner Marilyn Brown said of the results. “We are solid, we are healthy. ... We’re doing important, basic needs work on behalf of our residents. For me, that says a lot.”

Here are some facts and figures from the annual report, which was released during the April 9 county commissioners meeting:

9,262: The number of dogs impounded by the Franklin County Dog Shelter and animal control office in 2018. Of those, 4,000 were adopted, 2,396 were returned to their rightful owners and 1,132 were transferred to rescue groups. Also, the shelter provided spaying or neutering for 4,236 dogs.

3,071: The number of building permits the county issued last year for projects totaling more than $115 million. The county also reviewed 651 planning-and-zoning applications.

328,528: The number of residents who worked with the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services to enroll in Medicaid programming in 2018. The total includes 155,706 children and families. Also, the county had 27,500 children enrolled in subsidized child care, 2,859 kids who took part in free summer camps and 1,696 youngsters who participated in after-school programs.

2 million-plus: The number of miles the Franklin County Office on Aging provided in transportation assistance to residents. The agency also spearheaded 689,886 home-delivered meals and 105,250 hours of housekeeping services to eligible elderly residents. The office investigated 1,952 reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of older adults.

366,895: The number of gallons of fuel used by the county, which maintained 489 vehicles last year. Those vehicles racked up nearly 5.7 million miles on the road. More than 4.1 million of those miles were driven by the sheriff’s office, including 1.7 million by 84 patrol cruisers. County vehicles also required 1,071 oil changes and 567 new tires during the year.

3.17: The number of tons of food waste that was diverted to composting by the county. The public-facilities-management office also recycled nearly 201 tons of fiber, 77.1 tons of metal and 32 tons of electronic waste during the year.

98 million: The number of gallons of sewage treated at four county wastewater-treatment plants, with another 408 million gallons directed to city of Columbus facilities. The Franklin County Department of Sanitary Engineering served 4,522 water customers and 6,508 sewer customers, delivering more than 262 million gallons of water.

1,308: The number of employees who work for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners and the agencies the board oversees. The county human resources office reviewed 9,141 applications for job openings and hired 172 people in 2018.

11.7 million: The number of copies of documents the county made in 2018. The county also processed more than 2.8 million pieces of mail.

The full report can be viewed on the county commissioners website at commissioners.franklincountyohio.gov.

mkovac@dispatch.com

@OhioCapitalBlog