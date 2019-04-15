A 31-year-old Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly punched an employee of a pizza shop after her order came out incorrectly.

According to Columbus police reports, the woman was picking up a pie from Donatos Pizza, 5388 N. High St., around 8 p.m. April 4.

The victim, a Columbus man, said the woman entered his office at the restaurant and began striking him in the head with a closed fist.

Two employees told police they heard a commotion and ran into the office to separate the suspect and the victim.

When police asked the suspect what happened, she reportedly told them the shop "messed up her order."

The woman was arrested for assault.

In other recent Clintonville reports from Columbus police:

* Someone reportedly stole a utility trailer and $20,000 worth of tools from a work site in the 400 block of Garden Road overnight April 10.

According to reports, the trailer is valued at $4,000 and contained $20,000 worth of power tools and other equipment.

* A Columbus woman reported being assaulted by a stranger in the 3000 block of North High Street at 2:30 p.m. April 7.

The woman said she was standing outside a business when an unknown man "began calling her names for unknown reasons," then shoved her from behind, knocking her to the ground.

She told police she had never seen the man before and had no idea why the assault occurred.

The man reportedly walked away before police arrived, and officers were unable to locate him.

* A resident of the 100 block of East Kelso Road reported someone had kicked in the door of his detached garage April 10.

The man told police the frame and trim of the door were damaged.

Nothing was reported missing.

* An unknown man was captured on video throwing a chair at two different windows of a business on the 4800 block of Indianola Avenue around 3:15 a.m. April 6.

According to reports, the man appeared intoxicated and "did not approach the windows as if he was interested in getting into the business."

The business reportedly has video of the incident, but the man has not been identified or arrested.

* A resident of the 200 block of Oakland Park Avenue called police around 10 p.m. April 5 after reportedly being threatened by a neighbor.

The resident had a fire going in an outdoor fire pit when his neighbor came out of his house and said, "Hey, if you catch my tree on fire, I'm going to put a hole in your chest," according to reports.

No arrests were made, reports said.