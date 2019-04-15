Wine-tastings and bottle sales are expected to join the lineup of vendors at Reynoldsburg's farmers markets this summer.

Reynoldsburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution April 8 to waive the city's prohibition on alcohol in its public parks during the 2019 farmers market hours, allowing an Ohio winemaker to be added to the list of vendors.

Market organizers will apply for an F-10 permit from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control, which allows wine samples and sealed containers to be sold by vendors with an A-2 or S permit.

That permit allows 1-ounce wine samples to be "sold" for a small fee – typically around $1 or less – and the sale of bottles for off-premises consumption. The vendor is responsible for checking identification and is limited to pouring no more than five samples per person.

A specific vendor has not been identified yet but market organizers said they want the permit because Ohio wineries have expressed interest.

The 12th annual summer market season opens June 6 in Huber Park, 1520 Davidson Drive. Markets are scheduled to run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 5.

As in years past, City Council also voted to waive the alcohol ban for the 2019 Tomato Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8 to 10 in Huber Park.

