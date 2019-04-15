Gahanna police responded to a call about items that were stolen from a local construction site, according to a report received at 8:24 a.m. April 6.

Two generators, a saw and power tools were taken from a construction site overnight in the 800 block of Claycraft Road, reports stated.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* The doors on both sides of a vehicle sustained damages in the 600 block of Kensington Drive, according to a report received at 11:24 p.m. April 8.

* Money was stolen from the console of a vehicle in the 200 block of Vista Drive, according to a report received at 7:34 a.m. April 8.

* Someone attempted to steal tires from a vehicle and the front license plate was missing from another vehicle in the 100 block of North High Street, according to a report received at 1:46 p.m. April 7.

* A vehicle was broken into in the 200 block of Vista Drive, according to a report received at 4:48 a.m. April 7. The resident said she woke up to the car alarm going off. She looked outside and saw her car doors were open and items were strewn about, reports said.

* A window was broken on a vehicle at the Creekside Garage, 137 Mill St., according to a report received at 10:29 p.m. April 6.

* A suspicious vehicle was observed in the 100 block of Moorfield Drive, according to a report received at 2:50 p.m. April 4. A man had been spotted sitting in a vehicle in front of a neighbor's house over three days, reports said. He said he's a private contractor with Colony Cats, trying to catch an injured cat, reports said.

* Police provided a man with a phone number to a local homeless shelter after he was found in a car in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road at 5:42 a.m. April 4. The man said he's working with the U.S. Veterans Administration to obtain assistance, reports said.

* Police approached a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road at 1:04 a.m. April 4. The driver said he just purchased eggs from the store for breakfast, according to the report. Finding the response a bit strange, the officer said he asked if the man intended to egg someone's residence. The driver said someone had egged his mother's house on Palace Lane overnight but he wasn't going to retaliate, according to reports.

* A motorist said people who were in her vehicle wouldn't get out, according to a report received at 9:43 p.m. April 3 from the 700 block of Morrison Road. She said she knows the people, and it was related to senior tag. Police advised them the game cannot interfere with public business, reports said.

* Sunglasses, charging devises, makeup and compact discs were stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bread Street, according to a report received at 7:59 a.m. April 3.

* A backpack was stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 100 block of Sheffield Drive, according to a report received at 8:40 a.m. April 3.

* A Penny Lane resident reported someone broke into her residence, according to a report received at 7:58 p.m. April 3. She said this has occurred several times recently. The resident said her firearm is missing, reports stated.