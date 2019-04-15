Grandview Heights police officers responded at 1:45 p.m. April 10 to a residence in the 1200 block of Avondale Avenue after the homeowner called to report he received an alert that his back door had been opened.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman in the home. Both suspects claimed they were there to clean the home, but the homeowner confirmed no one should be in his house.

The man and woman were detained and police reported they were in possession of several items that belonged to the homeowner. Several other items, including electronics and firearms, had been placed next to the door; other items had been placed in bags, reports said.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and grand theft of a firearm and taken to the Franklin County jail.

The total value of the recovered items is $5,852, reports said.

In other recent Grandview Heights police reports:

* Officers were traveling eastbound on Third Avenue near Norton Avenue around 3 a.m. April 5 when they observed a man with dark clothing and a large backpack standing near a business van.

The officers turned their vehicles around, but the man was no longer in the area, reports said.

Police later found a truck with its doors standing open in the alley south of Third between Oxley Road and Eastview Avenue. The truck's owner was notified but reported nothing was missing from the vehicle.

Officers found several power tools in a garbage can at the corner of Third and Norton, reports said. Police collected the tools but have received no theft report related to the items, reports said.

Later the morning of April 5, an employee of a business in the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard reported someone entered two company vans and stole several tools. The vans were parked at the rear of the business. Total loss was $1,000, reports said.

* An employee of a business in the 1100 block of Goodale Boulevard reported April 4 he ordered a laptop computer online, but when he received the shipment, the box contained only styrofoam and paper. He said he contacted the online seller to report the theft and to request a refund.

* A resident of the 1300 block of Burr Avenue reported April 5 someone broke a window out of a door on her home.

* Officers responded April 9 to a home in the 800 block of Thomas Road, where a teenager reported an assault and menacing threats that reportedly had taken place in Columbus.

Columbus police were contacted about the assault.

The victim also told police three of his car's tires were slashed March 26 while the vehicle was parked in front of his home.

* A man reported April 10 several items – including two coolers, a lab coat, a duffel bag, clothing, two $50 gift cards and $150 in cash – were stolen overnight from his truck.

A window was broken to gain entry to the vehicle, which was parked in the 800 block of Williams Avenue, reports said. Total loss was $1,220, according to reports.