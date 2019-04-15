The Grandview Yard development continues to grow, with two new projects announced last week.

"We do have a lot going on. There's tremendous momentum at Grandview Yard," said Brian Ellis, president and chief operating officer of Yard developer Nationwide Realty Investors.

NRI has begun site work for a two-story, 34,000-square-foot office building at 950 Goodale Blvd. The Carlile Patchen & Murphy law firm will occupy about 17,000 square feet on the second floor of the building, which will be located on the north side of Goodale, just west of Bobcat Avenue.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

NRI also announced plans April 9 for the Junction. The residential project will have three independent, side-by-side buildings featuring 20 two-story townhome residences with walk-ups along Bobcat Avenue.

The for-rent townhomes "are a little bit bigger than the residential units we've built so far," Ellis said. "They are all walk-ups and some are three bedrooms."

The overall "mixed-use" concept for the Yard also applies to the development's residential components, he said.

"We've tried to broaden the mix of residential offerings to fit the different attributes that people may be looking for," Ellis said.

"They're all high-quality products, but the townhome project is different from the M/I Homes project and they're different from what Wagenbrenner is building.

M/I homes is building 79 single-family homes on the west side of Bobcat Avenue and on both sides of West First Avenue; Wagenbrenner Development is building 40 homes between Burr and Williams avenues.

Construction of the Dorchester East and West apartment buildings along Dorchester Way is complete and residents are beginning to move in, Ellis said.

The Junction is being built adjacent to the new office building and both projects are expected to be completed in spring 2020, Ellis said.

Most of the office development planned for the Yard is complete or underway, although a couple of additional small office projects are possible, Ellis said.

"This has been a market-driven project and we've had good success with office development," Ellis said.

Nationwide Insurance's decision to move its corporate campus to Grandview Yard "was a significant milestone" and helped spur additional office development, he said.

"What makes Grandview Yard appealing for office use is that it has an urban feel while at the same time providing suburban amenities," Ellis said. "There's easy parking, easy access and a very pedestrian-friendly environment with a lot of amenities you can walk to."

Carlile Patchen & Murphy plans to vacate its downtown Columbus offices at 366 E. Broad St. to move to Grandview Yard.

"When we moved into the downtown office in 1986, it was quite a developing neighborhood," said Carol Sheehan, the law firm's co-managing partner. "There's a lot going on at Grandview Yard. It's now a developing area and we want to be part of that."

The Yard will offer a convenient location for many of the law firm's clients, she said.

"It's really not very far from downtown and our current office," Sheehan said.

The firm has 34 attorneys and 39 administrative staffers, she said.

Carlile Patchen & Murphy will continue to use its office in Dublin's MetroCenter mixed-use park, Sheehan said.

"We have about seven or eight attorneys who work out of that office, but we'll have people shuttling back and forth from the Grandview and Dublin offices," she said.

Recent retail additions to Grandview Yard include Club Pilates, which opened in early April in the Manchester building; Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a financial services firm; and the My Salon Suite hair salon.

The new Goddard School day-care facility opened in March and Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine will open later in the spring at 1125 Yard St.

The retail component at the Yard has developed a bit differently than originally envisioned, Ellis said.

"We were expecting more of a traditional mix of retail outlets, but we've turned out having more of a focus on amenity retail that can serve the people who live and work at Grandview Yard, as well as the surrounding community," he said.

