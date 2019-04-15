Grove City police responded April 6 to three reports of credit and debit cards being stolen from vehicles and used to make unauthorized purchases.

Two of the thefts occurred at the Grove City YMCA, 3600 Discovery Drive.

A Grove City woman told police she believes her car, which has had lock issues, was accidentally left unlocked while she visited the facility between 10:40 and 11:20 a.m. When she returned to her car, she discovered a credit card and debit card had been taken, according to reports.

The woman said she called her bank and learned someone tried to use her credit card to make a purchase at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road. The transaction was declined because it exceeded her charge limit. The debit card was used to make $2,364 in purchases at the store, reports stated.

Another woman reported several credit cards were taken from her purse that she left in her SUV while she was at the facility on the morning of April 6. The woman said she had left her purse on the floor behind the front seat, but had covered it with a blanket.

Later that afternoon, the woman's bank notified her that several suspicious transactions had been made using her credit cards, according to reports. She said she looked in her purse and discovered the cards were missing.

The fraudulent purchases were made at the same store on Stringtown Road where the first woman's card was used, reports stated. The second woman also said her cards were used at stores in the 2700 block of Eastland Mall and in the 100 block of Easton Square Place in Columbus. Two credit cards belonging to her husband were also taken and one of them was used at the Eastland Mall store, according to reports.

A Blanchester woman told police her purse was stolen April 6 from her unlocked car while she was at Scioto Grove Metro Park, 5172 Jackson Pike.

The woman said she had left her purse inside a bag she had placed on the rear floorboard. Two credit cards and $110 in cash were stolen from the purse, reports stated.

She said she didn't know the thefts occurred until later that day when her husband inquired about $2,804 in transactions that had been made on the credit cards at a Stringtown Road store. The transactions involved purchases of electronics, reports stated.

A few days later, an Orient woman reported April 10 that her purse containing credit cards and a pair of prescription glasses were stolen from her car while she was taking a walk near the YMCA.

A rear passenger-side window was broken to gain entry to the car, reports stated. The woman did not report that any fraudulent charges had been made using her cards.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The manager of a business in the 2000 block of Stringtown Road told police April 7 that someone had stolen $5,563 in cash from a safe overnight. He said another manager discovered the theft that morning when he arrived to open the building.

* A Grove City man reported April 5 rocks were thrown at his pickup truck causing dents and $1,000 in damage to the paint.

The man said he parked his personal vehicle at his place of work in the 4000 block of Hoover Road and left in a company truck to complete his tasks for the day. He discovered the damage to his pickup truck when he returned.

* A resident in the 3500 block of Gateway Lakes Drive called police April 4 after he found a part of the exhaust system from his van had been removed. The man said he checked under the van when he noticed the exhaust system was abnormally loud after he started the vehicle.

An officer checked and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen, according to reports.

The man said he had last driven the van on March 2 and was not sure when the theft may have occurred.