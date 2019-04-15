Delaware City Schools Assistant Superintendent Heidi Kegley will take the district's reins from Paul Craft when he steps down at the end of July.

Craft, superintendent since 2010, announced earlier this year that he had accepted a position as chief executive officer of META Solutions.

Kegley will take over Aug. 1.

She began her career in education as an elementary school teacher, then served as assistant principal and principal at Willis Intermediate School from 2003-16. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

School board President Jayna McDaniel-Browning said in a press release that Kegley has proven to be an "exceptional leader and a tireless advocate for our students and staff" during her tenure.

"She has consistently demonstrated the highest levels of excellence and tremendous dedication to our schools and the Delaware community," McDaniel-Browning said. "The board is thrilled that she has accepted this opportunity to lead our district."

Kegley said in the press release that Delaware is a "very special place" for her.

"I am truly blessed to work with this amazing staff, and I look forward to continuing our work for the students and our Delaware community," she said.

Look for a full story in next week's edition of ThisWeek Delaware News.