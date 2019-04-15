A 43-year-old Pickerington man was arrested on several charges at 3:57 p.m. April 4 after allegedly being found intoxicated in the pickup area at New Albany Primary School, 87 N. High St., with his 4-year-old son in the vehicle, according to the New Albany Police Department.

An open bottle of whiskey was found in the vehicle, the police report said.

The man was charged for OVI, OVI "high breath test," open container and endangering children, the report said.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 36-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for OVI at 1:40 a.m. April 1 after a traffic stop at North High and East Main streets.

The vehicle was stopped on High Street for failing to use its turn signal and several marked-lane violations, according to the police report.

In addition to the OVI arrest, a small amount of marijuana was found in the driver's possession, the report said.

A passenger, a 35-year-old New Albany woman, also was cited for open container, the report said.

* The March 29 theft of a wallet at a business on Nacot Place was reported to police at 8:39 a.m. April 1.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 1:02 p.m. April 2 from the 7000 block of Hampsted Square South.

* Two women were arrested for OVI after a crash at 2:55 a.m. April 3 on eastbound state Route 161 at the U.S. Route 62 off-ramp.

The first woman, a 23-year-old Milford Center resident, was involved in the crash, according to the police report. The second woman, a 22-year-old Granville resident, arrived on the scene while police were investigating the crash, the report said.

* Officers responded to a report of a fight at 3:38 p.m. April 5 in the 9700 block of Johnstown Road.

* A 33-year-old Blacklick man was cited for display of license plates, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession after a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. April 6 at Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Morse roads. The man's vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation, the report said, and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle, along with drug equipment.

* A 30-year-old Columbus man was arrested for theft at 7:39 p.m. April 7 after he allegedly stole two bags of laundry detergent from a business on Main Street. The man was found with the detergent when he was apprehended, according to the report.