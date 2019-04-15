Several assaults were reported in Northland between April 5 and April 8, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A man said he was assaulted at 7:02 a.m. April 6 in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

A woman said she was punched by another person at 6:45 a.m. April 7 in the 1400 block of Morse Road.

A woman claimed she was pushed to the ground and punched in the face several times at 5 p.m. April 8 in the 5700 block of Roche Drive. Officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. The victim had no visible injuries, reports said.

A man told police he was assaulted after an altercation at 4 a.m. April 5 in the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue. He told police another person smacked a beer out of his hand and the beer spilled all over his clothes.

A woman said she was assaulted after she got into a fight with another person at 12:20 p.m. April 7 at a motel in the 800 block of Morse Road.

A woman told police she was the victim of an assault over a hotel key at 4:08 p.m. April 7 in the 1200 block East Dublin-Granville Road. The suspect left before officers arrived and the woman had no signs of physical injury, police reports said.

In other Northland police reports:

* A $5,000 Dodge Dakota was reported stolen between 8 p.m. April 5 and 12:15 p.m. April 6 from the 1100 block of Garden Road.

* A book bag valued at $800, school books worth $300 and a $600 necklace were stolen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. April 8 from a vehicle in the 5200 block of Butternut Court East. The vehicle also sustained $200 worth of damage to a passenger-side window, police reports said.

* At 3:30 a.m. April 5, a Pontiac Vibe, manufacturing date and value unknown, was reported stolen from the 800 block of Freeway Drive North. Various forms of identification and $200 cash were in the vehicle when it was stolen, reports said.

* A Kawasaki motorcycle, manufacturing date and value unknown, was reported stolen at 1:20 a.m. April 7 in the 1100 block of Tulsa Drive.

* A $400 video game console was stolen between 8 a.m. April 5 and 8:25 p.m. April 7 from a residence in the 5100 block of Maplewood Court West.

* An undetermined number of lottery tickets and $1,444 worth of tobacco products were stolen between 1 and 5:20 a.m. April 8 from a store in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The burglar also caused $200 worth of damage to the store, police reports said.

* A $700 laptop computer was stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. April 7 from a vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Piccadilly Place.

* A $1,000 catalytic converted was stolen from a vehicle between 7 p.m. April 8 and 8 a.m. April 9 while it was parked at a business in the 6000 block of Busch Boulevard.

* A resident in the 6200 block of Edgecreek Lane reported at 10 a.m. April 6 that $6,000 worth of jewelry, a $500 purse, televisions valued at $889 and $500 and a $300 gaming system were stolen from his home.

* Someone broke out a front window, causing $500 worth of damage, between 9 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. April 8 at a business in the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

* A $200 gold wedding band, a $40 silver ring, a $150 gold bracelet and a $160 gold necklace were stolen between 6:30 and 9 p.m. April 9 from a residence in the 5900 block of Slippery Rock Drive.