Several thefts recently were reported in northwest Columbus.

* A $2,000 box trailer containing $30,000 worth of tools was stolen between noon April 4 and 8 a.m. April 5 from the 2700 block of Festival Lane, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In other recent crime incident reports from the area:

* A $1,200 jackhammer, $800 welder, $350 chop saw, $350 circular saw and $1,400 drill kit were stolen between 4 and 10 a.m. April 7 from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Leatherlips Trail. The suspect also caused $400 in damage to the van's door.

* A woman's purse and its contents were stolen between 2:30 and 2:59 p.m. April 6 while she was shopping in the 1800 block of West Henderson Road.

Items stolen were the $300 purse, a $125 wallet, $350 car keys, $20 cash, various forms of identification, $20 worth of house keys, a credit card and a $500 phone.

* A man said he was robbed by three individuals at 11:50 p.m. April 7 in the 2800 block of Bethel Road.

The suspects stole a $60 money card and a phone worth $100.

* Someone broke into an apartment between 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Archdale Lane but did not steal anything, causing $900 damage to the front door.

One of the victims said she noticed damage had been done to her car, parked in a nearby street.

* Between midnight and 8 a.m. April 9, someone broke into two cars in the 5300 block of Winding Way and stole a $3,000 car stereo and $200 wiring harness, and caused $100 worth of damage to each vehicle.

* A $15,000 Honda CRV was stolen between 4 and 11:30 p.m. April 7 from the 2300 block of Antigua Drive.

Items in the car included a $145 key, $175 worth of protein bars, $5 of sparkling water and a $5 mailbox key.

* A $10,000 Subaru Forester, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 4:30 p.m. April 9 and 8:15 a.m. April 10 from the 5000 block of Olentangy River Road.

* A $700 handgun was stolen between 9 p.m. April 9 and 3 a.m. April 10 from a vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Ebonywood Court.

* A $500 men's watch, $199 air compressor, $260 circular saw, $390 drill, $260 saw, $69 flashlight, $69 radio, $1,000 worth of batteries, $400 tool bag containing miscellaneous tools, $260 nail gun and $120 worth of drill bits were stolen between 1 and 7:40 a.m. April 6 from a vehicle in the 7300 block of Cimmaron Station Road.

* A $668 rifle, $499 TV and $120 sword were stolen between 2 and 3:30 p.m. April 6 from a resident in the 1900 block of Slaton Court.

* A $5,800 utility trailer; $5,000 Suzuki DR650s motorcycle, value unknown; $3,000 worth of tools and tools, estimated value unknown, were stolen between 6 p.m. April 6 and 8 a.m. April 7 from the 2500 block of Billingsley Road.

* Between 5 and 8 p.m. April 8, someone broke the left window of a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Thornford Court, causing 500 worth of damage.

* A company doing construction work caused an estimated $600 worth of damage between 7 a.m. March 25 and 5 p.m. March 29 to a residence in the 7500 block of Southview Court.

* A $20,000 Chevy Silverado 1500 was stolen between noon March 25 and 8:14 a.m. April 8 from the intersection of Lone Prairie Drive and Covered Wagon Court.

* A $250 handgun, identification and various credit cards were stolen between 9 a.m. April 8 and 7:45 a.m. April 9 from two cars in the 6100 bloc of Parkcenter Circle.