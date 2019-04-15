The beginning of spring is upon us and with that comes warmer temperatures, heightened anxiousness as we head toward the end of the school year, and testing season.

State testing will consume much of our instructional day through the spring. While we all have our opinions about testing, we also concede that it has its place. We have to prepare our students well and expect them to do their absolute best. It is one measure of their progress and our effectiveness.

We are very excited to embark upon the next phase of the 9X Impact. Construction and refurbishing of the Livingston Campus is in process.

Lockers are being removed, as our kids do not use them, wooden benches will be added to improve the atmosphere and space usage, new paint is in the works, and collaborative work spaces are being created.

The incredible thing about all of this is that there will be no disruption to our summer school and summer food programs.

I am also excited to partner with our community to explore the creation of an education foundation under the leadership of Debbie Dunlap, vice president of our board of education. This venture, which will be an independent, nonprofit organization, will work in tandem with our district to provide grants and scholarships to students and teachers.

As you know, we are a "capped" district, which means we do not receive about $5.8 million per year which is promised to us under the current funding formula.

The creation of an education foundation will bring our community together to support our children in the district and serve as an advocate for public education.

I hope you were able to join us for our screening of "Angst," a documentary designed to raise awareness about anxiety. We invited the entire Reynoldsburg community to view this film spurred by one of our priorities – social and emotional health and well-being. The film included interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents and a special message from Olympian Michael Phelps.

We were also able to interview the makers of the film and that interview, along with more information and resources, is posted on our website, reyn.org. The screening was then followed with a question-and-answer panel discussion with our counselors.

We plan to have more community events focusing on topics and issues our students are faced with in the future.

In the meantime, after an extremely successful winter sports season, we are gearing up for our spring sports. Our Robotics Team is in competition mode and we have art shows and theater productions at every level throughout the district.

We look forward to seeing you at the many events that take place in our schools.

There is so much to celebrate about our district and we hope that you will take full advantage to participate. We strive every day to foster a unified sense of pride and, as always, I am #reynproud!

Melvin Brown is superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools. His office provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.