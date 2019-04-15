Police are investigating the theft of more than $1,000 worth of beef-jerky sticks from a gas station in the 7900 block of East Main Street.

The manager reported the theft shortly after 9 a.m. April 2. He said the items were stolen between 11:48 p.m. and midnight April 1.

Surveillance footage showed an unidentified man enter the store and take "multiple Slim Jims" jerky sticks, valued at a total of $1,012.66. The man went to the restroom before walking down the snack aisle, stuffing the food "down his sweat pants," police reports said.

The man had so many jerky sticks on his person that he "bent over to tighten the bottom strings of his sweats" before fleeing the store in in a gold or silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu with dents on its left side, according to police.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 29-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on charges of heroin possession and possession of drug abuse instruments shortly after 2:15 a.m. April 4 after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 9:16 p.m. April 4 when police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 7000 block of Tomahawk Trail.

* A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on assault charges shortly after 1:30 a.m. March 30 after police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive.

* A resident in the 8400 block of Wildomar Avenue reported her black 2012 Buick Regal, valued at $15,000, was stolen from where it was parked in her driveway between 9:15 p.m. March 28 and 6:55 a.m. March 29.