Editor’s note: Fourth in a series of 10 personality stories on the top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High School Class of 2019.



Sports. The outdoors. A big family. Great grades.



All of these factors influenced Joe Henley in his formative years growing up in Loudonville.



However, Henley, one of the top 10 academic students in this year’s senior class with a 3.88 academic average, has chosen business as his career field as he takes his next step, going to college at the University of Akron.



"I worked the past two summers at the Go Karts at Mohican Adventures, and I found, on the job, that I really enjoyed dealing with people," he said. "I think I would be happy and successful in a business career that centers on dealing with people."



His summer job at Mohican Adventures also influenced his college choice. "A couple of guys I worked with go there and told me the programs there are awesome, and I confirmed that in my studies of various college. Akron has an outstanding business program."



Henley’s favorite subjects at LHS were the biological sciences. "I really enjoyed Mr. David Spreng’s Biology II class because of the outdoor work we did in it, like taxonomy," he said. "In fact, I have always enjoyed doing things outdoors."



He also loves sports. At LHS, Henley has earned four letters in basketball and baseball, three in soccer, and one in football, and commented, "of the sports, I think I like basketball the best, even though I am not as good at it as baseball."



Henley also grew up in a big family, as the fifth of six children of Chuck and Rita Henley of Loudonville. His eldest sister, Lauren Davis, 34, is a teacher in Columbus; Twila Soles, 33, who lives in Colorado and is a craft beer brewer; Will, 22, also in Columbus where he drives truck for Amazon; Liz, 20, who recently graduated from college at the Bradford School in Columbus; and James, 14, an eighth-grader.



Asked if any individual had a major influence on his life, he immediately mentioned his older brother Will. "We were very close when we were younger, and he taught me to play, and enjoy, all sports," he said.



At LHS, he cited social studies teacher Eric Stoner as the most influential. "I took a college level politics class from him, and learned a lot about politics and government, and in the process, he shared a lot of knowledge and experience about a lot of other subjects," Henley said.



Last year, as a junior, he took four College Credit Plus courses, two math and two social studies, but this year he is sticking just with LHS classes. "Among them this year are calculus and physics, both pretty tough classes," he said.



In addition to all the sports, Henley is a member of the high school’s Leo Club and the National Honor Society. He was captain of the basketball team this year, and is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.