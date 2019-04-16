Do-it-yourself mechanics soon will have one fewer place to buy vehicle parts in northwest Columbus.

Advance Auto Parts is closing its store at 2070 Crown Plaza Drive in the Crown Point Shopping Center on Bethel Road.

ThisWeek has confirmed the last day of business for the store is May 4. A sign on the window said the store is closing, though it does not specify a date.

The 7,000-square-foot store, in business for more than 20 years, is liquidating its merchandise.

Calls and emails to a company spokesman seeking comment were not returned. It's unclear if any other central Ohio stores will close.

The shopping center, anchored by a Kroger Co. grocery store, is owned by Brixmor Property Group.

The company has no immediate plans for the Advance space, said Kristen Moore, a spokeswoman for Brixton.

