Bexley police said a resident in the 2400 block of Seneca Park Place reported someone stole the front license plate off of his vehicle on April 7.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A resident in the 100 block of North Merkle Road reported someone stole her prescription sunglasses from her unlocked vehicle between April 6 and April 7 while it was parked on the street in front of the residence.

* A resident in the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported someone stole her debit card April 5 and used it at a gas station without her consent.