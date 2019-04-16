The former Actual Brewing brewpub may soon reopen under a new operator.

George Tanchevski, who owns Local Cantina, is set to purchase all the assets of Actual Brewing at 2808 N. High St. for $30,000, according to a filing last week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus.

The landlord, EBP 2800 North High LLC, has approved the lease with Tanchevski, which includes all the furniture, fixtures and equipment at the shuttered Clintonville facility.

“Purchaser can re-open the business immediately,” Trustee Clyde Hardesty wrote last week in his motion for the court to approve the sale. “Any other purchaser would be required to incur the expense of removing the Assets from the Premises.”

The sale could be approved by the court next week unless there are any objections. Another offer of $24,375 was submitted for the assets but the landlord did not negotiate a lease with the potential buyer, who was not named in court records.

Tanchevski also owns Local Bar in the Short North, Old Skool in Clintonville, and the South Village Grille in German Village. He was not immediately available for a comment, so it is unclear what his potential plans are for the site.

Actual Brewing closed in February following allegations of sexual assault by founder Fred Lee. The brewery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and the case turned into a Chapter 7 liquidation in March. The brewpub opened in January.

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry