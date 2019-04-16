When Dr. Joanna Parson talks about having a family practice, she's not referring to human patients.

As veterinarians, she and her husband, Dr. Adam Parson, see about 4,000 animals a year. Since Feb. 28, their practice – now called Upper Arlington Veterinary Hospital – has operated out of new and larger space at 1515 W. Lane Ave.

The new facility replaces two offices, Northstar Animal Care at 1600 W. Fifth Ave. in Grandview that the couple purchased in 2006; and the Upper Arlington Veterinary Hospital at 2447 North Star Road that they bought about two years later.

At 13,000 square feet, the new facility is much larger than the combined 4,000 square feet the two smaller buildings provided.

"It's nice to have more space," Adam Parson said. "We have a nice, large operating space, a very friendly and open atmosphere for the staff and our patients.

"It's important to have a facility where the staff can be comfortable and be able to care for our patients. We now have a large, spacious treatment area that allows for us to care for our patients and in a very open space. It's comfortable for our patients and a healthy space for our employees."

Two other veterinarians are part of the practice: Dr. A.J. Wildman and Dr. Heather Giatis.

Including its four doctors, the new Upper Arlington Veterinary Hospital has around 30 staff members, including interns who are studying veterinary medicine at Ohio State University.

It offers a range of services, including preventive medicine, emergency care, soft-tissue surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, dental care "and really everything in between," Adam Parson said.

"We do see some exotics also, but mainly dogs and cats are our focus," he said. "If you can get them through the door, we'll see them."

The Parsons met in veterinary school at Ohio State University and got married in 2002.

Joanna was from New York, but Adam had ties to the Upper Arlington area through his parents and grandparents, and when they decided to raise their family and work together, they thought the Tri-Village area was a good fit.

Both said their respective areas of interest, as well as their colleagues in the practice, complement each other.

"I'm very focused and interested in the surgeries and she's very focused on internal medicine," Adam Parson said. "Joanna has a heavy focus in patients that need extra care and have chronic illnesses.

"She is very good at managing chronic disease and working up complex cases."

Joanna Parson said she enjoys having a family practice, but noted that seeing around 4,000 pets a year makes for a busy work environment. Therefore, she and her husband often are at opposite ends of their office dealing with different aspects of the job.

Aside from their different work as veterinary doctors, she said they also juggle different sides of managing and promoting the business.

"I do feel like from a nonclinical standpoint, he's definitely more involved in the management aspect of it," she said. "I'm more kind of involved in the design aesthetics or social-media aspect of it. That works out nicely."

Beyond the husband-wife dynamic, both agreed the new office is a marked improvement, providing better comfort to pets and pet owners. In addition, the new, modern working spaces and equipment allow for better care.

The larger operating room in the new space is furnished with all state-of-the-art equipment that allows Adam Parson to perform surgeries at a higher level.

"It's airflow in the space, anesthesia-monitoring equipment, lighting," he said. "Those are some important things to have."

He said the practice is better equipped to face trends in animal care, including surgeries and treatments for soft-tissue cancers, which he said practices are seeing more of because dogs and cats are living longer.

"In this facility, we can really do that for our clients, where we couldn't before, along with orthopedic procedures," he said. "It's a cleaner environment. It's a larger environment and allows us a better environment to offer more complex procedures."

Joanna Parson said the larger space is handicap-accessible, has plenty of on-site parking and is more comfortable, in general, for all who visit and work there.

She said additional space and windows throughout the office help reduce anxiety among pets arriving for treatment.

"Cats, specifically, like to look out the windows and follow vehicles," she said. "There's a few little stinkers that love bicycles and traffic too much, but overall, I think they're a lot easier to work with and they seem to be a lot happier in there."

The office also has about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet of unused space the Parsons plan to use for community meetings, fundraisers, workshops for clients to learn about diseases and animal care and behavior classes.

It also is likely to allow for additional services, such as acupuncture and physical therapy for pets.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate