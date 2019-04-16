A 43-year-old Columbus man was responsible for a two-car crash in which an SUV was struck broadside and rolled over April 5 at Main Street and Luther Lane, according to a Hilliard Division of Police report.

The Columbus man was driving in a sedan north on Main Street just south of Luther Lane at 5:15 p.m. April 5 and struck the SUV's driver-side door, according to the report.

The SUV landed on its roof, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard police spokeswoman.

That vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old Columbus woman and its occupants included a 60-year-old Hilliard woman, a 12-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, all of the same Grandon Drive residence, according to the report. Grandon Drive is less than a mile from the crash site.

Both girls sustained minor injuries and were treated by Norwich Township paramedics and then transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Both adults in the SUV were treated and released at the scene, Litchfield said.

The Columbus man also was treated for minor injuries and transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, according to the report.

He was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic-control device.

"He ran a red light," Litchfield said.

The driver of the SUV was facing west on Luther Lane and after the traffic signal turned green for her lane, she proceeded into the intersection to turn left onto Main Street and was struck by the northbound sedan, according to the report.

While not at fault for the accident, the Columbus woman was cited for failure to properly restrain a child in a motor vehicle because the 3-year-old was wearing only a lap belt, Litchfield said.

There were multiple witnesses to the accident who provided statements, according to the report.

The intersection was closed for about three hours after the accident, according to the Hilliard police Twitter account.

