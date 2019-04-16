After receiving community feedback, Dublin City Council members are keeping the status quo regarding scooter use in the city.

Scooters are not permitted on roadways or shared-use paths, according to Assistant City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Dublin City Council on April 8 discussed the results of a January community survey about scooters with Tom Strup, chairman of the Community Services Advisory Commission.

Strup said the survey and advisory commission discussion was a lengthy but worthwhile process and suggested council members should consider revisiting the scooter technology as it evolves.

According to an April 2 memo from the advisory commission to City Council, the results of a survey about scooters showed varied results regarding where e-scooters should operate, with no result receiving more than 49 percent support.

Fifty-six percent of those who responded didn't support e-scooters on shared-use paths, and 39 percent of those who responded were in favor of a scooter-rental service, according to the memo.

The survey received 837 responses, more than 90 percent from Dublin residents, according to the memo.

Council members expressed support of the advisory commission's recommendation.

Councilwoman Jane Fox said she sees no problem with scooters on the city's shared-use paths; she said the scooters travel as fast as bikes do.

Fox said the city should avoid contracting with scooter-rental agencies to avoid flooding the streets with them.

Vice Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes said she agreed council should take no action on scooters at this point. She also noted that when survey responders took the time to submit comments in the survey, they were almost exclusively negative.

"That was interesting," she said.

While Dublin hasn't worked with rental agencies for scooters in the city, it previously had a pilot bicycle-share program with Lime.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lime rents automobiles, bicycles and scooters via a mobile app, which tracks the equipment through GPS.

In February, Lime officials announced they would remove their bicycles from Dublin and Worthington, citing a lack of ridership.

All the Lime bicycles were scheduled to be removed from Dublin by May.

