Last week, we were fortunate to celebrate the beginning of the construction phase of our two new elementary schools with formal groundbreaking ceremonies at Hopewell Elementary School off Bright Road and Elementary 14 in Jerome Village.

Thanks to our community's support of Issue 5 this past November, Dublin City Schools is well on its way to constructing three new schools, additions at Dublin Jerome and Dublin Scioto high schools, enhancing safety and security and adding supports for student mental health.

The new elementary schools will open in fall 2020.

This fall, an elementary redistricting committee will begin the process of redrawing elementary attendance maps.

This redistricting will impact all 12 of our existing elementary schools, because in order to fully benefit from the additional space provided by the new schools, we must make attendance boundary adjustments districtwide.

We anticipate Hopewell will open close to its capacity because of its location. The district is largely built out in that area.

In Jerome Village, we will want to leave some capacity for additional growth because that neighborhood is still under construction and additional homes are expected. The buildings will look very similar externally and internally with a student capacity of about 720 students.

The redistricting process will be transparent and involve input from our community. We understand this can be an emotional topic. We have found our students are resilient and adjust quickly to a new elementary school.

We will be doing everything we can to ensure school transitions are as smooth as they can possibly be and that our schools will offer transition information and activities to assist in this process.

The redistricting process will begin this fall and wrap up by winter break in order to provide families with adequate adjustment time.

All of our students who attend our fantastic elementary schools will continue to do so at the end of this redistricting process.

Construction on Middle School Five is expected to begin this fall and is slated to open in fall 2021.

We are still working through the timelines and details of the high school additions. Large-scale additions to high schools are complex, as they impact HVAC systems and common spaces.

In addition to adding space at Dublin Jerome and Dublin Scioto, Dublin Coffman High School is in need of significant renovations in the near future. Some of our high school administrators are visiting other districts which have had recent high school additions to generate some best practices ideas.

In August, the district's Central Office staff will move to the fourth floor of the Emerald Campus in order to make room for a centralized preschool in the former Central Office location.

You can stay up to date on the latest timeline at dublinschools.net/issue5timeline.aspx. Thank you, and thank you for your continued support of our schools!

Dublin City School District Superintendent Todd Hoadley, Ph. D., submitted the From the Superintendent's Desk column.