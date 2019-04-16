A burglar made off with more than $8,000 worth of merchandise – including a car – between 10 p.m. April 5 and 2 a.m. April 6 from a house in the 700 block of Beech Street.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the suspect forced entry into the house through the south rear window and stole two sets of golf clubs worth $359 total, a $75 speaker, $1,500 speaker and a $200 car key.

It is unclear whether the suspect used the car keys taken from the house to steal the car, a $6,000 Honda Accord, manufacturing date unknown, which was parked in front of the residence.

In a separate incident, which occurred at 1:30 a.m. April 8 in the 1000 block of Jaeger Street, a burglar stole a $50 wallet, $30 dash, credit cards and ID. A $30,000 Honda CRV also was stolen. Again, it was not clear whether the thief stole the car keys from the house.

In other recent Columbus police incident reports from German Village:

* A man reported he was the victim of menacing threats at 11:30 a.m. April 9 in the 400 block of East Kossuth Street.

The victim told police the suspect contacted him through Facebook and made threats to harm him by shooting him when he sees him. The victim believes the threats to be real, police said.

* A bicycle, value unknown, was stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. April 11 from 400 block of Forest Street.

* A $300 women's coat was stolen between 9 p.m. April 4 and 5:30 a.m. April 5 from a garage in the 200 block of East Deshler Avenue.

Police say the coat was inside a car from which it was stolen. An Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle also parked in the garage was vandalized, sustaining $300 damage, but nothing was believed to have been stolen, police said.

* At 8:52 a.m. April 5, someone tried to break into a residence in the 1100 block of Blackberry Alley.

The suspect caused $50 worth of damage to a screen, but did not make entry into the residence, police said.

* A $25 gym bag, $75 pair of tennis shoes, $25 worth of gym clothes and $25 worth of toiletries were stolen April 6 from a vehicle in the first block of East Deshler Avenue.

* A wallet, CDs, phone charger and two travel mugs – total value of the items unknown – were stolen between 8 p.m. April 7 and 8 a.m. April 9 from a vehicle in the 900 block of Ebner Street.

* A $700 TV was stolen at 5:08 a.m. April 10 from a residence in the 1300 block of South Fourth Street.

The victim told police the burglar caused another $500 in damage to the front door.

* Five parked cars were damaged between 7 p.m. April 7 and 1:30 p.m. April 8 in the 400 block of East Deshler Avenue, according to Columbus police reports.The amount of damage was not listed.