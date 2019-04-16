The German Village Society once again is in the midst of reviewing both concrete and brick sidewalks to determine which are in need of repair.

Historic preservation interns are conducting a survey on the condition of sidewalks, curbs and streets in the district.

The most recent survey was done in 2017 and the plan is to update the effort every two years, said Nancy Kotting, the Society's historic preservation advocate.

The condition of sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be rated 1 to 5, with 5 being the poorest, Kotting said.

Although property owners are responsible only for sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be rated and sent to the city of Columbus for possible consideration of future repair, she said.

Those with repairable sidewalks will be sent a letter inviting them to participate in the society's sidewalk incentive program, which awards up to $700 reimbursement for cost of repairs to both brick and concrete sidewalks.

"Brick is the material recommended by our guidelines and what we encourage residents to use if at all possible," Kotting said. "We will also fund concrete in order to meet our objective of safe sidewalks throughout the district."

The Society has awarded more than $10,000 to residents over the past two years through the program, Kotting said.

Sidewalks rated as 5 are at risk of receiving a code violation should the sidewalk pose a public safety hazard, she said.

Michael Liggett, spokesman for the Columbus Public Service Department, said owners of properties that abut the sidewalk are responsible for its maintenance and repair.

However, if a city street tree is causing disrepair or sidewalks have been damaged by city workers, Columbus is then responsible for the fix, Liggett said.

Uneven sidewalks, particularly those made of brick, have been a constant gripe for German Village pedestrians, he said. Enforcement is typically complaint driven.

"With anything it's probably (addressed) more on a case-by-case basis because it's more of reactive process, not a proactive process," Liggett said.

In the event of a street tree causing the damage, repairs are often made in the order they're received.

"It can take a while just to get through that list," he said.

"It's not going take 24 hours; it's something that could take a significant time to fix, based on the severity of it."

