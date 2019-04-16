A potential breaking-and-entering was reported between midnight April 5 and 3:50 p.m. April 6 at a residence in the 5100 block of Norwich Street, according to Hilliard Division of Police reports.

A person attempted to pry open the garage door but did not gain entry, said Sgt. Kris Settles. Damage is estimated at $900.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* An apartment key and two mobile devices were reported stolen between 6:30 p.m. April 6 and 12:25 p.m. April 8 from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Portrush Avenue. Property loss was reported at $451.

* A clarinet worth $500 was reported stolen between 7:30 and 7:40 a.m. April 8 at Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road.

* A 30-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 2:35 a.m. April 4 at Alton Darby Creek and Davis roads in Brown Township.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse at 9:05 a.m. April 4 at Hilliard Darby High Schoo l, 4200 Leppert Road.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 9:45 a.m. April 5 on Interstate 270 South.

* A 21-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and a 22-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 9:45 a.m. April 7 at Scioto Darby Creek and Leap roads.

* A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:55 p.m. April 10 in the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 27-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 6:10 p.m. April 10 in the 4200 block of Leap Road.

* A 27-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor charge, at 8:05 a.m. April 7 in the 4700 block of Claymill Drive.