Want to learn a few phrases before your trip to France?

Need to brush up on your Spanish to get ahead in your job?

Looking for ways to improve your English language skills?

With Worthington Libraries' free online resources, you'll be saying "gracias," "danke" or "merci" in no time.

Powerspeak Languages

Using an interactive approach combined with gradual immersion, Powerspeak Languages offers a method of instruction that includes stories, scored activities, exercises and games to make a new language stick.

Mango Languages

If you prefer a more traditional listen and repeat, rote-memorization approach to language learning, try Mango Languages, which focuses on real-life conversation and communication. Lessons contain grammar and cultural notes and quizzes to help users retain their new language skills.

Transparent Language

From Afrikaans to Zulu, Transparent Language offers skill-building activities in the four key components of learning a language: listening, speaking, reading and writing. Through dozens of activities ranging from pronunciation practice to typing tasks, students delve fully into a new language.

Little Pim

Little Pim is the award-winning language-learning software program designed especially for children under the age of 6. It uses an "Entertainment Immersion Method," combining animation and real kids, to teach simple words and phrases for everyday activities. The program is paced for young attention spans and focuses on strategically placed words for easy retention of vocabulary.

To access any of these online language learning resources online, start at the library's website, worthingtonlibraries.org. At the "Explore" tab, click on "Language learning." Please note there is a complete list of available languages on each database's summary page.

To use these resources outside the library, one must have a valid Worthington Libraries card.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.