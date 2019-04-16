The Hilliard Division of Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a semitrailer that occurred March 26 on the Cemetery Road off-ramp from Interstate 270.

"The case remains open," Sgt. Kris Settles said April 15.

As of April 15, no charges had been filed, but police are waiting for the results of a blood test on the driver of the truck involved in the accident, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard police spokeswoman.

The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. March 26 and was witnessed by Hilliard officer Vanessa Spears, who was eastbound on Cemetery Road and responding to an unrelated call, Litchfield said.

Spears' dash camera recorded the accident.

According to a preliminary investigation, 57-year-old Bakhadir Kuzikov of Dayton was driving a blue 2015 Volvo semitrailer northbound on I-270.

Kuzikov exited at Cemetery Road but failed to stop at a red light at the top of the ramp, according to Hilliard police.

The truck struck a white 2006 Ford 500 that was stopped at the red light, according to the report.

The Ford 500 was driven by Sarah Popovich, 36, of Columbus. The front-seat passenger was her grandmother, Charlotte Finck, 83, of Hilliard, according to the report.

Finck was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, and Popovich was admitted to Riverside in critical condition.

The Ford 500 then was struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling on Cemetery Road though the intersection.

The driver of the Odyssey was Jill Gillen, 45, of Upper Arlington. The Honda then hit a 2014 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kimberly Vance, 58, of Columbus.

Gillen and Vance were transported to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, treated and released later that day, according to police. Both their vehicles had been eastbound on Cemetery Road, Litchfield said.

The semitrailer continued across both lanes of Cemetery Road and into the ditch on the north side of Cemetery Road, she said.

Kuzikov was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, treated and released March 26, according to police.

Kuzikov is a self-employed truck driver operating under the business name, Sinbad LLC, of Tipp City, police said.

Roads at the crash scene were closed for about six hours following the crash, Litchfield said.

Other police departments assisted Hilliard police in taking calls for service as virtually all on-duty Hilliard officers were working at the crash scene, she said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting Hilliard police in its investigation, said Litchfield, who described the crash investigation as among the most complex the police division has investigated.

Popovich is an employee of the Hilliard City Schools, according to district spokeswoman Stacie Raterman.

A website, "Strength for Sarah!" at eeyelton4.wixsite. com/mysite, has been created to solicit donations for Popovich, and it indicated that Popovich still was hospitalized as of April 15.

