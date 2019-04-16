McAlister’s Deli is adding a second location in central Ohio.

The casual restaurant, part of a chain based in Sandy Springs, Georgia, will open later this year at 1581 Hilliard-Rome Road in Columbus, south of Hilliard.

Franchisees Dan Mulvey and his father, Dale, could bring an four more stores to central Ohio, according to an April 16 press release.

McAlister’s is known for deli sandwiches, giant stuffed baked potatoes, soups, salads and desserts.

The other Columbus McAlister's is at 7664 Sawmill Road, just east of Dublin's boundaries.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary