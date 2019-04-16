Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for April 18-25.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Composting Display, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 20 at the Nature Center. Guests can view an interactive display and learn how to help the environment by composting at home.

Full Moon Hike, 8 p.m. April 19 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a brisk moonlit 4-mile hike through fields and forests.

Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at the Nature Center. Guests can celebrate the planet with family-friendly activities and service opportunities. Details can be found on the Battelle Darby Creek Facebook page.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Eggsperiments, 1 to 4 p.m. April 20 at the Nature Center. Guests can try some egg-cellent eggs-periments.

Nature Tram, 2 p.m. April 21 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park.

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Wildflower Walk, 3 p.m. April 25 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1-mile walk to look for spring blooms on the trails.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Egg Display, 1 to 4 p.m. April 18-21 at the Nature Center. Guests can explore the stunning array of bird egg sizes and colors.

Preschool: Wormology, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 18 and 19 at the Nature Center. Plan to get a little dirty while digging into the lives of worms and other soil creatures.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Egg Hunt!, 2 p.m. April 20 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1.5-mile hike through the woods while hunting for eggs and nests.

Kratts and Krafts, 1 p.m. April 22 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 3 and older can watch an episode of "Wild Kratts" and make a craft to take home.

Relaxing Yoga, 6:30 p.m. April 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can let the stress of the day melt away with an hour of outdoor yoga. Attendees should bring a towel or mat.

Homeschool: Salamanders, 10 a.m. April 25 and 1 p.m. April 26 at the Nature Center. Students ages 6 and older can learn more about these amphibians.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland-Croy Road, Plain City

Preschoolers: Love the Earth, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. April 24 at the Shelter House. Visitors can celebrate Earth Day with activities, including planting a flower.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Beginner Bird Hike Series: Early Migrants, 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 10 and older can take a 1.5-mile hike to look and listen for songbirds.

Howl at the Moon, 8 to 10 p.m. April 19 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 3.5-mile hike with their dog.

For Kids: Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-12 can complete a nature scavenger hunt and win a small prize.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

For Kids: Go Fly a Kite, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 19 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 15 and younger can fly a borrow a kite or fly their own to celebrate National Kite Month.

Preschoolers: Love the Earth, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 22 at the Nature Center. Children can celebrate Earth Day with activities that include planting a flower.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Wildflower Walk, 2 p.m. April 20 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can learn how to identify common wildflowers on a walk with an educator.

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m. April 23 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests ages 50 and older can learn how to identify common wildflowers on a walk with an educator.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 8:30 p.m. April 18 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

GPS Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at the Maple Grove Bulletin Board. Guests can search for plastic eggs using GPS units and possibly win a prize.

Preschoolers: Hop To It!, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 23 and 24 at the Spring Hollow Lodge. Children can learn about bunnies through a story, craft and games.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Easter Traditions, 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Farmhouse. Guests can learn about using natural dyes for eggs and make a card or decoration to take home. Games include egg rolling and pushing an egg across the lawn without breaking it.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Preschoolers: Awesome Amphibians, 10 a.m. April 18 at the Confluence Area. Guests can discover frogs, toads and salamanders through stories and fun activities.

Spring Break Special: Kid's Fishing, 10 a.m. April 24 at the Heron Pong. Guests ages 15 and younger can cast a line and try to catch fish.

Family Fun Walk, 7 p.m. April 25 at the Confluence Area. Guests can use sight, sound, taste, touch and smell to explore nature on a 1-mile walk.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

