About two months after Liberty Township trustees voted to ask for $1 million annually from Delaware County to fund the township's emergency-medical services, neither municipality has made progress on a decision regarding the request.

On Feb. 19, trustees Melanie Leneghan and Mike Gemperline voted to approve a resolution asking for $1 million and tabled a second resolution that would officially hand responsibility of the township's EMS to the county. Trustee Shyra Eichhorn voted against the resolution.

Leneghan said that resolution would be revisited if negotiations with the county do not appease the trustees.

"The ball (is) in their court," she said at the time.

Moments later, Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis said the $1 million demand was "unworthy of a serious response" and criticized Leneghan and Gemperline for approving it.

"Both these trustees have lost all credibility and they are creating a real public-safety hazard for Liberty Township and the surrounding jurisdictions," she said.

Since then, no further action has been taken on the subject.

Commissioners have not discussed making the payment and trustees have not revisited the resolution that would allegedly force the county to take over its EMS operation.

Now, Leneghan and Lewis say the county needs a more rigid "proposal" rather than simply passing a resolution, a concept that frustrates Leneghan.

"We gave them the resolution, and I guess they want more than that," she said. "So we are preparing something, apparently, saying, 'this is what we want as a municipality.' Because the attorney general says you either have to provide the EMS service to the entire county or come into an agreement that you won't provide it."

Lewis said she and other commissioners would like the newly created "countywide pre-hospital care system board of directors" – which was established in February – to complete an assessment of the county's EMS providers before making a decision.

But Leneghan said that's not an acceptable excuse.

"That's just government kicking the can down the road," she said. "We've waited 20 years. We're done waiting. I can't help that they move at a snail's pace. ... I'm not waiting on the rest of the county."

Lewis maintains that the request is unreasonable to begin with.

"I don't really want a proposal from them, frankly," she said. "Just because they pass a resolution doesn't mean we need to do anything. Different entities pass resolutions all the time. So I don't really want anything from them."

Leneghan, in response to Lewis' past comments, said the commissioner is "mudslinging" instead of acting.

"Be a professional, Barb Lewis," Leneghan said. "Do what you said you were going to do. At the very least, act like a professional. Mudslinging is immature and irresponsible."

Leneghan said the township will put a time limit on its next proposal. She said she'll wait to "see what happens" before she elaborates on what comes next if the county doesn't respond.

"I think we're going to ask that they respond to us within a week of receipt of our proposal," she said. "That's more than enough time. They know what our proposal is and they've known it for a month."

