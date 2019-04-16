Columbia Gas of Ohio will continue its gas-line replacement effort this year in German Village with two projects that will affect portions of more than 20 streets and alleys.

The utility company is planning $3.5 million in upgrades that will affect about 370 residents total this year.

Work will soon begin on the larger of the two phases, an area roughly bounded by South Third Street, Reinhard Avenue, Jaeger Street and Lansing Street, and affecting 230 residents.

The second project, slated to start this summer, is roughly bounded by Lazelle Street, Livingston Avenue, Fifth Street and Beck Street, and affects 140 residents.

Both are expected to be completed this year, said Luka Papalko, a spokesman for Columbia Gas.

During a public meeting April 10 in the German Village Meeting Haus, Papalko said residents will be notified of the work in advance via door tags and letters.

Work will include marking the right of way, replacing the main line followed by service lines and restoring the property to its previous condition, Papalko said.

Short disruptions of service when gas meters are relocated from the interior of properties to the exterior can be expected, he said.

"What this means to you, I like to say, is short-term pain for long-term gain," Papalko said.

The utility company will continue to work with the German Village Society on appropriate exterior locations for gas meters, he said.

Columbia Gas construction coordinator Ron Radabaugh said his approach to construction is to have the fewest disruptions on the street.

"Parking space is valuable," he said.

Any sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping disturbed during construction will be repaired by Columbia Gas at no cost to the property owner, Radabaugh said.

He said construction crews are already working in the historic district, finishing up previous projects.

