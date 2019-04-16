An Upper Arlington woman reported she and her husband awoke recently to discover their vehicle had been stolen from their driveway.

The resident of the 3400 block of Colchester Road told police she parked the vehicle in the driveway around 6 p.m. April 8, but when her husband went outside at 7 a.m. the next morning, it was gone.

She said the vehicle, identified as a 2015 white GMC Arcadia, had a spare key in the center console and a full tank of gas.

While there was no value provided for the vehicle, the woman reported that two toddler car seats valued together at $300 also were taken.

A black bicycle was located under a tree in the area where the theft occurred, but police had no suspects in the case.

In other recent Upper Arlington police reports:

* A wallet valued at $50, four credit cards and $20 in cash were stolen from a vehicle parked outside a residence in the 2700 block of Welsford Road between 10:30 a.m. April 5 and 7 a.m. April 6.

* A bottle of champagne valued at $200 was stolen from a residence in the 4000 block of Oxford Drive between 2 and 3 p.m. March 31.

* An air conditioner cover valued at $46 that had been delivered to the front porch of a residence in the 2200 block of Johnston Road was stolen around 2:04 p.m. March 29.

* Sunglasses valued at $300, a wedding band valued at $150, a pocket knife valued at $50 and miscellaneous gift cards, no values provided, were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in the 2700 block of Nottingham Road between 10 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m. April 9.

* An Upper Arlington man reported someone kicked the driver's side door of his vehicle, resulting in a "large dent" in the door and causing $1,000 in damage while the vehicle was parked in the 2600 block of Eastcleft Road between 10 p.m. April 6 and 12:01 a.m. April 7.

* A woman reported someone used a family member's bank account information to steal $10,400 between March 12 and April 6. The victim lives in the 1800 block of Maxfield Drive.