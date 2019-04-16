Westerville police said a representative of a business on East Schrock Road reported three people stole four pool filters at 12:24 p.m. April 3.

The filters were valued at $189.32 total, reports said. The suspected thieves have not been found, according to reports.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A resident in the 700 block of Glacier Pass reported at 1:26 p.m. April 6 that he was the victim of a scam. He said he received an email he thought was from the pastor of his church asking him to purchase gift cards worth $300, according to the report. No further action has been taken by police.

* A resident in the 300 block of West Schrock Road told police at 2:39 p.m. April 3 that her credit card was cloned, resulting in over $5,000 of fraudulent charges occurring in Canton. She was asked to file a report with the Canton Police Department, reports said.