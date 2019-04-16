A 34-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer at 4:35 a.m. April 10 at South Hamilton Road and Melroy Avenue.

The man was driving a stolen vehicle, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 6 p.m. April 4 in the first block of Collingwood Avenue; at 12:25 a.m. April 5 in the 4600 block of Morris Avenue; and at 10 p.m. April 8 in the first block of Woodcliff Drive.

* Thefts were reported at 9:40 a.m. April 4 in the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 4:55 p.m. April 4 in the 200 block of Schofield Drive; at 1:50 p.m. April 7 in the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road; at 2:25 p.m. April 7 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:15 a.m. April 9 in the 5300 block of East Main Street; at 1:45 p.m. April 9 in the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:20 a.m. April 11 in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue; and at 1 p.m. April 11 in the 100 block of South Yearling Road.

* A 55-year-old man was arrested for criminal damaging and three counts of assault at 4:55 p.m. April 11 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street.

Assaults also were reported at 1:45 p.m. April 6 in the 4000 block of Doney Street; at 8:55 a.m. April 8 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 12:20 a.m. April 11 in the 4100 block of East Main Street; at 2:55 p.m. April 11 in the 100 block of Beechbank Road; and at 6:15 p.m. April 11 in the 700 block of South Yearling Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 9 p.m. April 4 and at 9:45 p.m. April 4 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 6:10 p.m. April 5 in the 300 block of South Yearling Road; at 2:40 p.m. April 6 in the 4500 block of East Broad Street; at 3 p.m. April 6 in the 4200 block of Beechrun Road; at 8:40 p.m. April 10 in the 200 block of Barkley Place West; and at 4:20 p.m. April 11 in the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 9:20 p.m. April 4 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 5:20 p.m. April 5 in the 3600 block of East Main Street; at 6:40 p.m. April 9 in the 1000 block of Great Oak Drive; and at 9:25 p.m. April 9 in the 4000 block of Anthony Court South.