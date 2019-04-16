A West Wilson Bridge Road resident told Worthington Division of Police officers April 10 she paid a contractor for services that were never started.

However, she said she has since made arrangements to be repaid by the contractor.

Sgt. Jim Moran said police would assist with prosecution, if needed.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Someone stole $20 worth of items at 5:30 p.m. April 10 from a store on the 7000 block of North High Street.

Moran said several food items were taken.