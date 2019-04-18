Chef Jonathon Sawyer, who has been flirting with opening a restaurant in Columbus for years, has made it official.

The Cleveland-based celebrity chef and restaurateur announced April 18 that he is teaming with fellow North Coasters, the Forward Hospitality Group and Jason Kipnis, a second baseman for the Cleveland Indians, to open a spot in the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery site in the Short North.

A July opening is planned for the venue at 906 N. High St.

Sawyer, who said the partners have not settled on a name, plans to pay homage to his Greenhouse Tavern in Cleveland: fresh, farm-to-table cuisine that’s simple, delicious and “super fun.”

“We’re definitely going to do a version of the Greenhouse’s whole-roasted pig head,” he said, referring to the enormous platter that’s served with bread, pickled onions, crudite and lettuce cups. “The idea is to do food that will be shareable."

The chef’s group, Team Sawyer Restaurants, will be on the food end of the restaurant, and Forward Hospitality Group, which owns several nightclubs and food-related venues in Cleveland, as well as FlipSide Burger, which has a location in Columbus' Easton Town Center, will run the beverage aspect of the business, Sawyer said.

Sawyer said he plans to have a rooftop patio at the Short North site.

He said he has toyed with opening a concept in Columbus for several years but never closed a deal.

Kipnis, who had played for the Columbus Clippers, the triple-A affiliate of the Indians, helped speed along the latest project, Sawyer said.

“I think the proximity to (the Ohio State University) campus and conventions (at the Greater Columbus Convention Center) was important to us,” Sawyer said.

