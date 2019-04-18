Delaware police said a desk, sink and heating-cooling unit were stolen from an apartment in the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 12:41 p.m. April 9. The combined value of the items was listed at $4,175.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* An unauthorized purchase of $3,000 was made with the personal information of a resident of the 500 block of Willis Lane in identity theft reported at 6:23 p.m. April 15.

* Video-game consoles and games, together worth $650, were stolen from the 300 block of Crystal Petal Drive in a theft reported at 5:03 p.m. April 14.

* A resident of the first block of Glen Mawr Circle reported to police at 9:08 a.m. April 13 that someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration called and asked for personal information.

* Power tools with a combined value of $1,400 were stolen from a shed in the 200 block of Merriston Circle in a theft reported at 9 a.m. April 12.

* Cigarettes, $40 cash and other items were stolen from unlocked vehicles parked in the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 10:55 a.m. April 11.

* An industrial dehumidifier and air mover were taken from a home under construction in the 800 block of Blackmore Drive in a theft reported at 8:56 a.m. April 11. The combined value of the items is about $2,000, reports said.

* Two windows were broken in an apparent burglary in the first block of Grandview Avenue, reported about 6:50 p.m. April 10. Nothing appeared to be missing, according to reports.

* A package containing prescription medication disappeared after being listed as delivered to the 100 block of West Winter Street in a theft reported at 10:32 p.m. April 10. The medication is valued at $20, reports said.