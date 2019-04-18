Harvest Pizzeria has announced an April 27 closing of its German Village restaurant at 495 S. Fourth St.

The announcement was made April 18 by Chris Crader, founder and CEO of Grow Restaurants, a central Ohio-based restaurant group that includes Harvest.

The pizzeria opened July 5, 2012.

“We are grateful that in the time since opening the flagship Harvest Pizzeria we’ve been able to spread Harvest to a number of neighborhoods in Columbus and beyond,” Crader said in a prepared statement. “Due to the strength of our other restaurants, all of our German Village family will have homes in other Harvest establishments. As we were forced to close German Village, protecting our employees has been our top priority.”

Other central Ohio Harvest locations are at 2885 N High St. in Clintonville; at 45 N. High St. in Dublin; and at 2376 E. Main St. in Bexley.

German Village's Harvest is the second location to have closed this year.

Harvest Tavern and Pizzeria, 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview Heights, shut down Feb. 23.

A new restaurant called Old Spot is set to open in its place.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary