After opening less than a year ago, House Wine in Bexley is closing its doors.

The store’s final day hasn’t been set but the store at 2262 E. Main St. will close over the next couple of weeks. House Wine opened the Bexley location in July and announced the store will be closing on its Facebook page.

“We just haven’t had the level of support we needed to make this location sustainable,” the post read.

The store’s wine inventory and accessories are 20 percent off. All tastings, events and parties are cancelled.

House Wine’s Worthington location, 644 High St., remains open.

mhenry@dispatch.com

@megankhenry