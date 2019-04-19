Break out the chips and guac: Lincoln Village is getting a new Chipotle restaurant.

The Prairie Township Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously April 9 to approve an application for a Chipotle Mexican Grill at 4780 W. Broad St., in front of the Giant Eagle grocery store.

The restaurant will be built on an outlot in the Lincoln Village Plaza shopping center at the northeast corner of North Murray Hill Road and West Broad Street.

The new location will be among a handful of Chipotle stores that have a pickup window, said Todd Keyser, a real-estate manager with Chipotle.

The window will be for picking up orders through Chipotle's app; orders will not be accepted at the window like a traditional drive-thru, Keyser said.

Chipotle restaurants in Pickerington and Obetz have pickup windows, he said.

The Prairie Township restaurant will also be among the first built to the company's new prototype, Keyser said, with more brick, patio seating, upgraded landscaping and the drive-up window.

The popular fast-casual chain has about 50 central Ohio locations and “is excited to come to this part of town,” Keyser said.

Chipotle is the first new development to fall under the township's Broad Street overlay district, enacted by trustees last year, said Connie Swisher, township zoning inspector.

The district stretches along West Broad Street between Interstate 270 to the east and Hilliard-Rome Road to the west. It was aimed at revitalizing aging businesses and increasing accessibility.

The West Broad Street overlay includes zoning requirements that:

• Orient buildings closer to Broad Street and moves parking to the rear and sides.

• Increase landscaping for buildings and parking lots.

• Require signs to be monument style; freestanding signs and electronic animated signs are prohibited.

• Increase architectural standards for building materials, rooflines and lighting.

• Decrease curb cuts and promote shared driveways.

• Add pedestrian-friendly features such as walkways and bike paths.

Chipotle's storefront will face east, looking toward Interstate 270.

Many of the variances requested, including the building orientation, were necessary to be able to access utilities including sanitary sewer and water lines, Swisher said.

Construction is expected to start later this year. An opening date has not been announced.

