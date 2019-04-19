Construction has begun on John Glenn Columbus International Airport's new rental-car facility, prompting road changes around the terminal.

However, although one lane has been closed, speed limits have been reduced and a new return loop to the terminal has been created, no significant delays are expected. Airlines still recommend arriving at the airport 90 minutes before domestic flights and two hours before international flights.

The new rental-car facility will allow travelers to drop off and pick up rental cars from a centralized location. The facility also will free up about 40 percent of the parking garage next to the terminal, which the rental-car companies had occupied.

The $140 million project – one of the largest construction projects in the airport's history – is being paid for through rental-car user fees. The facility is expected to be complete in mid-2021.

Construction also is underway on a new Residence Inn next to the terminal.

Meanwhile, John Glenn Airport officials expect few flight cancellations because of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Both Southwest and American airlines have announced cancellations around the country of summer flights that were to use the aircraft.

Only Southwest operates that 737 Max in Columbus, spokeswoman Angie Tabor said.

"We're expecting very little, if any, effects," she said.

Southwest Airlines has announced it was canceling some U.S. flights through Aug. 5.

"The limited number of customers who have already booked their travel and will be affected by this amended schedule are being proactively notified so that we can re-accommodate their flight plans well in advance of their travel date," Southwest President Tom Nealon said in a statement.

The "vast majority" of Southwest customers are unaffected by the schedule changes, he said.

