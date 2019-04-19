Two years after the guns fell silent at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' public shooting range in the Delaware Wildlife Area, work has begun to construct a larger, improved range at the site.

The project wasn't expected to take this long.

Ohio Division of Wildlife outdoor-education program manager Eric Postell said the renovations -- which had been expected to start in 2017 at an estimated $6 million cost -- were delayed in part because ODNR leases the site from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Another factor is the "main goal was to get this range out the flood plain," which resulted in the old shooting range being under water about twice a year, he said.

That meant moving the shooting lanes to higher ground, which led to a two-year property assessment by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Postell said.

The EPA study was needed to determine how much lead had been blasted into a large embankment that served as a backstop to the target area, he said.

Now, he said, the Corps of Engineers is behind the ODNR plan.

"We pushed this along as quickly as we could," he said.

The shooting range is on state Route 229, just east of U.S. Route 23 and north of Delaware State Park.

Clearing of trees began at the site in March, Postell said, and the next phase will be to put the project out for bid.

Construction is expected to get underway in the summer, he said, with completion slated in late 2020.

ODNR estimates a potential 275,000 shooting enthusiasts live within 50 miles of the shooting range.

As a result, Postell said, the department has extensive plans for the range.

When it closed, he said, it had six lanes that allowed shooting at targets up to 100 yards away, he said.

The new range will have 30 shooting positions at 100 yards and 24 at 50 yards, as well as 36 lanes at a 50-foot pistol range.

The range also will have four clay-target hand-trap fields for shotguns. Postell said the shot falling from those fields would land on the old shooting-lane site. Dirt from the old shooting range's backstop embankment will be used at the new gun lanes, he said.

ODNR also will add what Postell characterized as a "lavish" shooting facility for archers.

It will feature 20 positions allowing arrows to be shot from as far away as 90 meters, plus a 14-position 3D archery walkthrough course with elevated shooting positions.

Another ODNR archery range has existed for years in a public hunting area on Prospect-Mt. Vernon Road, on the opposite side of the Delaware Wildlife Area.

Gary Comer, a division of wildlife management supervisor, said the immediate plan calls for that range to remain open.

To top it all off, the renovated gun range will have two features new for that site: restrooms and an indoor education-and-training facility, Postell said.

Korey Brown, the division of wildlife's District One supervisor, said other local gun ranges can fill the void until the renovations are complete.

Brown said the Cardinal Shooting Center, at Interstate 71 and state Route 61 in Marengo, would honor the division of wildlife's one-day and annual shooting-range permits for one hour, from 9 a.m. to dusk, Thursdays through Sundays.

A class-A range requires a shooting-range permit for all visitors 18 years or older. Permits are available at hunting-and-fishing-license outlets and at wildohio.gov. Funding for state-run ranges comes from the sale of hunting licenses and through the Federal Wildlife Restoration Act, according to an ODNR press release.

