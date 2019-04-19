A 40-year-old east Columbus woman was arrested by Whitehall police for OVI twice within 90 minutes early April 16.

Police first encountered the woman at 1:40 a.m. April 16 driving on East Main Street near Westphal Avenue, reports said.

Officers stopped the woman, who was driving a 2000 Acura, because of slow lane changes, inconsistent signaling and other behavior that indicated she was uncertain of her destination, according to reports.

After the woman turned her car into the parking lot of a tavern, police made contact with her and determined she was intoxicated.

The woman failed sobriety tests that were administered to her, police said.

She was arrested and transported to the Whitehall police station, issued a summons to appear in mayor’s court and released into the custody of a family member about 3 a.m., police said.

The story typically would have ended there, but in this instance, the woman decided to drive away from the police station in the same vehicle she had been driving before.

Another officer noticed what appeared to be a "road-rage" incident and stopped two cars that pulled into the parking lot of the same tavern where the woman had been arrested less than two hours earlier, according to reports.

“An officer saw two cars driving slowly. The one in front kept braking hard,” and apparently angered the driver following it, Whitehall deputy police Chief Dan Kelso said.

After both vehicles stopped, it was determined the woman driving the first car, a 2000 Acura, was the same woman whom police had arrested less than two hours earlier.

The people in the car following hers were those she had called to pick her up at the police station, Kelso said.

Instead of a summons, the woman was transported to the Franklin County jail, police said.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the woman also faces charges of driving without a license and possession of marijuana, but the latter charge was dismissed, according to municipal court records.

Records indicate the woman pleaded guilty to the OVI charge at arraignment and was fined and released from jail April 18.

