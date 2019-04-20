Upper Arlington City Council is expected to vote Monday, April 22, on a proposal to ban the use of all nicotine products in the city’s public parks.

This would include cigarettes, pipes, cigars, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

According to the ordinance, anyone found using nicotine in a city park could be charged with a minor misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $150.

Anyone with a prior conviction for violating the ban could be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $250.

The meeting is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road.

