Clintonville's newest sewing business isn't exactly what customers are used to.

The Sewing Hive, operated by owner Gail Kelley, a Clintonville resident, and marketing director/teacher Jamie Hevener, a Hilliard resident, isn't trying to sell supplies.

Kelley and Hevener said they are not in the business of making money from material, Kelley said – they are more interested in education.

"It's not something where we're going to sell you fabric," Kelley said. "It's a dedicated space where you come to learn to be fitted and learn and get instruction while you sew."

According to Kelley, some other shops – particularly chains – use the education aspect of their business simply to make sales.

"Really, what they're doing is selling fabric and holding a class so they can sell fabric," she said. "That's one of the reasons I wanted to go out on my own. I think there are people who really want to learn."

Plans for the shop, 3455 Indianola Ave. in Columbus, have been in the works for several months.

In January, Kelley said she expected the Sewing Hive to be open by mid-February. But in a familiar tale, a zoning change from office to studio use delayed the project by at least two months.

Now the space is ready for its debut with a grand-opening celebration planned Friday, April 26.

The shop, a bright space with five rooms, seems more like a tidy residence than a sewing store – and that's part of the design.

Hevener, who worked at Sew to Speak in Worthington and has served on the board of the Hilliard Arts Council, has a room to herself where she can spread out and be as much of an organized mess as she'd like in the spot where she'll give instruction.

"My room really reflects my personality," she said with a laugh.

According to its operators, the classes offered by the Sewing Hive won't be like traditional classes.

Kelley said classes are "usually" no larger than two people.

They'll have events, such as "open sew," during which visitors can bring anything they may be working on and receive help at their own pace.

"We don't rush our students," Hevener said.

When larger classes or events are offered, Kelley said, she expects them to be diverse.

This summer, the shop will hold a class for younger sewers who are working on costumes for cosplay – dressing up as characters from video games, movies and other pop culture.

Classes aimed at men will focus more on sewing pants and jackets to help them with the basics of improving their wardrobe.

The shop's first major event comes May 2 to 4 with DittoForm, a Michigan-based company that runs 3D scans of customers' bodies so they can create perfectly fitted items.

At $1,500, the scan and analysis isn't cheap, but Kelley said it's worth it to be able to sew one's own items without worrying about the fit.

Regardless of which wide-ranging class or lesson might be taking place in the shop at any given time, Kelley said, it all comes from the same goal of "trying to be a resource."

"I love that feeling when you've empowered someone that way," Hevener said.

For more information, go to sewinghive.com.

