Reynoldsburg City Council is expected to vote Monday, April 22, on a contract with Guide Studio to provide marketing and branding services to the city.

Other ordinances on the agenda for third readings and final votes include one authorizing Mayor Brad McCloud to enter into a contract with EMH&T for engineering, plans, advertising and bid documents related to improvements at JFK Park; one authorizing the mayor to enter into contract with Pyrotecnico for the city’s July 4 fireworks display; and two authorizing the purchase of recycling carts from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio and from the Toter company.

The council meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Reynoldsburg Municipal Building, 7232 E. Main St.

