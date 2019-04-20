Tires, window frames, shower stalls and hundreds of tons of other material are being dumped illegally on Columbus alleys and streets.

In January, city refuse crews began trolling alleys throughout Columbus to determine where the hot spots are for illegal dumping and to clean up the trash that is left behind.

The city attorney's office is reviewing case files to begin prosecuting those responsible.

Thus far, cleanup crews have hit almost every alley in Columbus and collected nearly 1,400 tons of garbage, said Tim Swauger, the Columbus Division of Refuse administrator.

"They're driving up and down the alleys every day, all day long," he said.

Last July, Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and council member Emmanuel Remy announced the city would take steps to curb illegal dumping in Columbus neighborhoods. Those included increasing the number of cameras the city has posted in problem areas to capture footage of illegal dumpers, identifying hot spots and swapping 300-gallon receptacles in alleys for 96-gallon trash cans assigned for use at individual homes.

Swauger said his division used new software to build more efficient routes for regular trash collections. That helped free up nine refuse workers to staff three crews in different zones throughout the city, he said.

Those crews drive a rear-loading garbage truck and a second loader with a crane and claw to handle heavier debris. They have been logging how much illegal garbage they collect in each zone to give the city a baseline of data.

They will do the same thing when they begin their second sweep of alleys soon, and that data will be compared against earlier collections to try to determine where dumping is happening more frequently, Swauger said.

Other trucks still are responding to complaints about illegal dumping, as well, he said.

Much of what is being discarded includes construction material from homes that are being rehabilitated or the contents of houses where someone has been evicted, Swauger said.

Remy said illegal dumping seems to be a bigger problem in areas where there are more rental units.

"When you've got high-rental areas, for instance, a lot of times there tends to be people who aren't focusing on what's going on behind their houses," Remy said.

Landlords and developers are a problem, but residents who clean out their garages and basements and then pile items at the curb or in alleys in the Hilltop also contribute to it, said Lisa Boggs, a Hilltop neighborhood leader.

"Blight is like a wildfire, and it spreads and it increases and it draws more," she said.

Boggs said it's too early to tell whether the city's efforts are working, but she is skeptical that removing the 300-gallon containers will help. Since last year, the city has removed about 1,500 of the 12,500 larger containers that were in use. Nearly 3,700 households were converted to 96-gallon containers since last year, with another 1,350 planned for this year.

Some areas aren't good candidates for the smaller containers, Swauger said. Their streets are too narrow and public parking leaves little room for placing trash containers near the curb.

Columbus works with an environmental-crimes task force to address illegal dumping throughout Franklin County, Swauger said, but now the city attorney's office will build cases that can be prosecuted for city-code violations.

Determining where illegal dumping is coming from can be difficult because it often is done at night, said Trent Smith, executive director of the Franklinton Board of Trade.

Smith said the board has worked with nonprofit groups in the neighborhood to organize crews that will clean up areas that have been blighted by dumping. One of those groups pays homeless people to aid in the cleanup, he said.

"It shouldn't be the taxpayers' responsibility to pay for disposal of this type of debris," Swauger said.

