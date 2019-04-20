With several empty storefronts, including the former Sears anchor, Polaris Fashion Place is preparing for a refresh.

J. Crew plans to close its Polaris location at the end of the month, joining Gymboree and Charlotte Russe as big clothing chains exiting the mall north of Interstate 270 in Columbus.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in January, Charlotte Russe filed bankruptcy in February and J. Crew announced last month that it plans to cut costs by closing some stores.

Polaris representatives said it is too soon to announce replacements for those stores, but two businesses are almost ready to open in other locations in the mall.

On April 27, COhatch, the Worthington-based co-working brand, will open a work and social space in the spot once filled by the Pub in the Polaris Lifestyle Center near Barnes & Noble.

The space will be a co-working office and meeting space by day, but a bar and entertainment space operated by Brothers Drake Meadery at night.

Bibibop Asian Grill also expects to open its location in the mall's food court this summer, said Mary Dimitrijeska, Polaris marketing director.

Other recent additions include the Daily Growler craft-beer destination, which opened in the food court. Jewelry-and-accessories retailer Claire's recently remodeled its Polaris location.

Work has yet to begin on the biggest change for Polaris. The Sears store will be redeveloped by mall owner Washington Prime Group in conjunction with Columbus developer Crawford Hoying, said Kimberly Green, a spokeswoman for Columbus-based Washington Prime.

"As previously announced, Washington Prime Group has signed a letter of intent with Columbus-based mixed-use developer Crawford Hoying," Green said in an email. "In addition to planned mixed uses, there are plans for new entertainment, restaurants and retail."

Details have not been announced for the project, but Washington Prime has said it plans to open former Sears anchor stores to the outdoors to create "hybrid town centers which capture both open-air and enclosed retail space, as well as assessing the viability for nonretail use."

