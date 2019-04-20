Ashtyn Chen dips his net into a tank of water and pulls up a dozen or so squirming shrimp.

Chen, the CEO of the Ocean's Friend Aquaculture, isn't working in Louisiana or Texas, but in a 4,000-square-foot facility outside Pataskala, east of Columbus. He runs one of the 181 aquaculture farms in Ohio and one of only two that produce saltwater shrimp.

"I really deeply believe in this industry," said Chen, 26. "It's a new industry I want to be a part of, and as we over-fish and over-pollute the oceans more and more, people are going to need a better source for seafood."

Chen, a native of Cambridge in eastern Ohio and a University of Southern California graduate, founded the Ocean's Friend in 2015 and has expanded to three operations, in Cambridge and Pataskala and Zanesville.

Each operation relies on 3,300-gallon, above-ground tanks, each covered by a tarp. The Pataskala farm, which opened in February, has nine tanks.

The Ocean's Friend buys 10- to 12-day-old shrimp from a hatchery in Texas and has them shipped via FedEx to Ohio. The shrimp go into nursery tanks for up to 24 days before being transferred to intermediate tanks for up to two weeks. Finally, they are moved to the grow-out tank, where they stay for three months before being harvested.

"It's a pretty simple setup," Chen said.

The Ocean's Friend's three operations contain about 280,000 shrimp total. Chen hopes to consolidate the three operations into one large Pataskala farm by the end of the year.

Chen has added Australian red-claw crayfish and sea asparagus to his lineup and is considering raising pompano fish, as well.

"We want to feed the seafood demand that continues to grow," Chen said.

The Pataskala farm is on pace to produce about 400 pounds of shrimp in April, Chen said

Some Ocean's Friend shrimp have ended up on plates at the Bear's Den Steakhouse in Cambridge.

"We try to get local," said Steve Wagner, executive chef at the Bear's Dean, which has bought the Ocean's Friend shrimp about a dozen times. "It's very important to support the community."

The Ocean's Friend has also opened a retail operation in Pataskala, where consumers can buy fresh shrimp for $20 a pound – more costly than shrimp typically sold in grocery stores but the shrimp is fresh, sweet and tender, Chen said.

The farm is at 3600 Hazelton-Etna Road SW in Pataskala. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, according to the Ocean's Friend website, tofaqua.com.

Chen's shrimp also are bigger than those found in grocery-store aisles. When pulled out of the tank, the shrimp are as long as a hand.

The Ocean's Friend and Twin T Shrimp Farm LLC in Clayton near Dayton are the state's only saltwater shrimp farms, but they are part of a growing aquaculture industry in the state.

In 2017, 181 aquaculture farms operated in Ohio in 2017, up from 149 in 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Other aquaculture farms raise various types of seafood, including catfish, trout, bait fish and crustaceans.

"Over half of the seafood we eat is farm-raised," said Matt Smith, Ohio State University's aquaculture extension-program director.

Chen said he is working to help two aquaculture farms get started near Athens and Cincinnati. For now, he will fish the shrimp right out of the tank for customers.

"We harvest to order," Chen said. "So if you want a pound, we'll harvest it right out of the tank, still flipping and flopping.

"We'll weigh it, clean it off with some clean water, put it on ice (and) you'll be on your way home. Ordinarily people have it that night. it's as fresh as you can get it."

