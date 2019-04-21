On Easter Sunday 1919, the people of Columbus celebrated the religious holiday as they had for many years.

Local stores advertised sale prices for a variety of clothing in the days prior to Easter. Local organizations planned special events.

The Scioto Country Club announced its plans for an Easter party at the club: "It will be a gala day from morning until night. There will be luncheon parties, games for little folks, cages with live chicks and bunnies, and everything that goes to make a real Easter celebration. ... Prizes will be given to some of the winning contestants. The children will be chaperoned by their parents."

Though other clubs and organizations, religious or secular, held similar gatherings for members and friends, many residents of Columbus treated the holiday as a time for religious observance and/or family gatherings.

By 1919, Easter Sunday was a recognized holiday and most businesses and industries observed it as such.

Exception was made for restaurants and theaters, which stayed open and did good business with people who came downtown. And people did come downtown, if not to stay and dine or be entertained, then simply to be seen in the Easter parade.

The origins of the Easter parade were somewhat unclear in 1919. People had formed processions leading to and from religious observances in the spring of the year at least since the Middle Ages. Some scholars argued the tradition was even older than that and dated back to rites of spring celebrated in pagan societies.

In any case, the tradition in its modern form began in the years after the Civil War. In major cities such as New York and Chicago, elaborate floral arrangements in local churches were complemented by increasingly larger processions of well-dressed people walking or riding to and from church. By 1890 in New York, the tradition of walking in one's "Sunday best" on Easter Sunday evolved into the Easter parade.

The tradition spread to other cities. By the turn of the 20th century, the Easter parade was well-established in Columbus. Turnout for the parade increased, and its highlight became the anticipation as to how extraordinary the clothing – especially the ladies' hats – might be. Usually the wait was well worth it.

Closely following the style choices of current tastemakers, residents did their best to show their adherence to them. In short, the Easter parade each year offered an opportunity to dress up and show off.

Nevertheless, Easter 1919 in Columbus was poignant. World War I had been one of the deadliest conflicts in human history. By the time it was over, 116,000 American soldiers had been killed and hundreds of thousands more had been wounded.

The armistice had been signed Nov. 11, 1918, and Columbus, like the rest of America, erupted in a celebration that lasted well into the next day.

Troops had begun arriving home, and by April 1919, they were marching triumphantly past cheering crowds to Statehouse Square.

But in some ways, the war was not over. Wartime restrictions on work and transportation remained in place. The president had been in Europe for months helping to forge a peace treaty.

And the bond rallies continued.

A local paper announced an event in large print: "The Easter Parade will not be complete Sunday unless Columbus citizens attend the meeting at Memorial Hall at 3 p.m. An Easter Victory Loan Meeting is scheduled at that hour and the flower of 'Good Old Columbus Town' will be there.

"The Victory Loan committee is particularly anxious for a good attendance at this last public meeting preliminary to the opening of the final Liberty loan campaign Monday. The principal speaker will be William Rainey Bennett of Chicago, known throughout the country as 'The Man Who Can.' An organ concert is to open the meeting. Henry A. Williams, president of the Chamber of Commerce will preside."

Local churches in a related advertisement were asked to bring the flowers used on Easter Sunday to Memorial Hall by the following Tuesday, where they would become part of a "great floral tribute of ... Franklin County in honor of its soldiers."

The meeting was the beginning of a weeklong campaign with such luncheon speakers as Ohioan and U.S. Sen. Warren Harding, parades through town and a community sing at Memorial Hall.

The Victory Loan Drive was successful, but the president would return in June with a treaty that a reluctant Senate would not accept. As the country left the war years behind, Harding emerged as a dark-horse Republican candidate for the presidency.

It was an Easter to remember in Columbus.

